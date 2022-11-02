San Francisco– Twitter under new CEO Elon Musk is reportedly exploring an option to allow users to put video content behind a paywall, the media reported on Wednesday.

According to a report in The Washington Post, users would be able to enable the “Paywalled Video” feature after adding video content to a tweet.

They can then choose from preset prices, such as $1, $2, $5, or $10.

Other Twitter users would be able to like or retweet the content regardless of whether they’ve paid to view it, the report mentioned.

The feature could launch in the next one to two weeks.

It is, however, unclear whether this option was conceived after Tesla CEO Elon Musk took over the platform.

“But the accelerated timeline gives the company’s internal review teams just three days to provide feedback on the potential risks,” the report mentioned.

The paid video feature would mark a significant shift for the platform known as a place to publicly share short thoughts, memes and links.

Twitter recently branched into live audio with a feature called Spaces and started experimenting with premium features, such as a “tip jar” for content creators and a “Super Follow” option that lets popular tweeters charge a subscription fee for bonus content. (IANS)