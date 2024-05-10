New Delhi– ICICI Bank on Friday said that Bijith Bhaskar, who heads the cards, digital payments, prepaid solutions, consumer finance, and e-commerce and merchant ecosystems at the company, has resigned, effective from May 18.

In an exchange filing, the ICICI Bank said Bhaskar was part of the senior management personnel group and his resignation has been accepted.

In his resignation letter, Bhaskar said that his decision was “based purely on personal reasons to pursue opportunities outside the bank”.

Bhaskar has been with the bank for 21 years.

The country’s second-largest private sector lender clocked a 17.38 per cent increase in net profit to Rs 10,707 crore for the fourth quarter (Q4) of the last financial year. ICICI Bank registered an 8 per cent increase in net interest income (NII) at Rs 19,093 crore for the quarter. (IANS)