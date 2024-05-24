New Delhi– Homegrown electronics manufacturer Lava International on Friday announced its new Board members to drive the company’s next phase of growth and innovation.

The company’s Executive Director Sunil Raina and Chief Manufacturing Officer Sanjeev Agarwal have joined as Directors.

Former Managing Director of BSNL Anupam Shrivastava, and ex-Lt Governor of Andaman & Nicobar Islands and Puducherry Ajay Kumar Singh joined as Independent Directors, the company said.

“The newly-constituted Board is a perfect blend of seasoned Lava leadership members, founders, and highly accomplished professionals with diverse backgrounds,” Raina said in a statement.

“Their rich industry experience, strategic insights, and passion for Lava will be instrumental in achieving operational excellence and growing its market share,” he added.

Lava now has a seven-member Board with these four new appointments.

Co-founders Shailendra Nath Rai, Sunil Bhalla, and Vishal Sehgal were already part of the Board.

“With the new leadership team, Lava aims to capitalise on emerging opportunities, drive innovation, and create sustainable value for all stakeholders,” the company said.

Last week, the company informed that Hari Om Rai, Managing Director of Lava International, resigned from the Board and does not hold any directorial position anymore.

In a statement to IANS, the company said that Rai resigned from the Lava Board in the last financial year (FY24). (IANS)