Seoul– Samsung, the world’s largest memory chipmaker, said on Friday that the testing process of its latest high-bandwidth memory (HBM) chips is proceeding smoothly in cooperation with its customers.

Currently, Korean chip giant SK hynix is a strong leader in the global AI market and the biggest supplier to Nvidia.

“Samsung Electronics is currently working closely with a number of companies to continuously test the technology and performance,” the company said in a statement.

“We are also conducting various tests to thoroughly verify the quality and performance of HBM.”

The South Korean tech giant emphasised its ongoing efforts to improve quality and strengthen the credibility of its entire product line, aiming to provide the best solutions to its customers, reports Yonhap news agency.

Earlier in the day, Reuters reported that Samsung Electronics’ latest HBM3E chips had failed to pass tests by US artificial intelligence (AI) chip giant Nvidia due to heat and power issues.

Samsung Electronics previously announced plans to begin mass production of its 12-layer HBM3E products in the second quarter.

HBM is a high-performance DRAM in high demand, particularly for Nvidia’s graphics processing units, which are key components for AI computing.

Samsung Electronics recently replaced its chip business leadership to show its will to strengthen its competitiveness in the booming AI chip market. (IANS)