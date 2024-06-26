Seoul– Hyundai Motor, Kia and two other carmakers will voluntarily recall more than 456,000 vehicles due to faulty components, the transport ministry here said on Wednesday.

The four companies, also including Volkswagen Group Korea and Tesla Korea, will voluntarily recall 456,977 units of 11 different models, the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport said in a statement.

The problems that prompted the recall include a design flaw in the engine starter motor in 236,518 units of two Hyundai Genesis models, posing a fire risk. Also 18,397 units of the hybrid version of Hyundai’s Santa Fe SUV were found to have a software error in the electronic brake system.

Kia will recall 157,188 units of its Sportage SUV due to the poor durability of its hydraulic electronic control unit, reports Yonhap news agency.

Volkswagen will recall 4,886 units of the ID.4 model due to a software error in the information and electronics control unit, and Tesla will recall 2,819 units due to an error in the seatbelt warning systems in four models.

Last month, Hyundai Motor, Kia and two other carmakers recalled over 7,700 vehicles due to faulty components. (IANS)