New Delhi– Meta on Tuesday launched its much-awaited API (Application Programming Interface) for Threads so developers can build experiences around it.

The development was also shared by Meta Founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg on Threads.

“The Threads API is now widely available, and coming to more of you soon,” he wrote.

According to Threads engineer Jesse Chen, the new API will allow developers to publish posts, fetch their own content, and deploy reply management tools, meaning developers can enable users to hide/unhide or respond to specific replies.

In a blogpost, the company also mentioned that the new API will also allow developers to tap into analytics with measurements such as the number of views, likes, replies, reposts, and quotes at the media and account level.

Last month, Threads rolled out its own fact-checking programme to rate false content on the platform.

Instagram head Adam Mosseri announced this new development in a post on Threads.

Meanwhile, Meta now has 3.24 billion family daily active people (DAP) on average across its various apps, an increase of 7 per cent (year-over-year), while Threads has reached over 150 million monthly active users — up from 130 million in February. (IANS)