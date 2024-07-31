New Delhi– India is a key growth market for us and this year has been about scaling up by expanding our smartphone portfolio, leveraging cutting-edge design and user experience innovations into different market segments, Akis Evangelidis, Co-founder of global technology brand Nothing, said on Wednesday.

The company, which became the fastest growing brand in India in the first-half of this year by witnessing 567 per cent growth (according to Counterpoint Research), started with Phone (2a) and followed with CMF Phone 1 — “both of which became our best-selling smartphones with record sales on their respective launch days,” Evangelidis told IANS in an interaction.

He said that the product strategy has been coupled with aggressive offline expansion, including 300 service centres, with exclusive ones in Mumbai, Delhi and Bengaluru.

“We plan to open two more exclusive centres by year-end,” he mentioned.

In addition to a sizeable online presence, the company have more than doubled its offline presence from 2,000 to 5,000 locations.

“In the first three years, we focused on establishing our operational foundations while navigating one of the world’s most competitive industries. Moreover, over the years, what started as design differentiation evolved into innovative user experiences in both hardware and software,” Evangelidis told IANS.

According to Counterpoint Research, Nothing was the fastest growing brand in the January-June period, driven by the introduction of new models, including the mid-segment Phone (2a) and budget-segment CMF Phone 1.

Carl Pei, Co-founder and CEO of Nothing said that while market share should be the result of creating great products, not the end goal, “I’m thrilled to see this growth”.

“This success demonstrates that we are effectively executing our strategy. The most exciting part is that this achievement is fuelling Nothing’s innovation, which will be a core focus for 2025,” said Pei. (IANS)