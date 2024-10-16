Stanlow (UK)– EET Fuels (the trading name of Essar Oil (UK)), is pleased to welcome Naresh Nayyar back to the Company’s Board of Directors as Non-Executive Director.

The appointment was agreed on October 2, 2024.

Renowned for steering multi-billion-dollar projects and orchestrating turnarounds, Nayyar is a seasoned expert in oil and gas market development. Nayyar’s career includes pivotal roles as Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of Essar Oil Ltd (then India’s second-largest private oil company) and Chief Executive Officer of Essar Energy Plc UK (then an FTSE 100 energy company).

Leading Essar Oil UK Limited UK as Chief Executive Officer and Executive Chairman, Nayyar played a crucial role in a prominent oil refining and marketing company. His previous roles have also included Director (Planning & Business Development) at the Indian Oil Corporation Ltd, Chief Executive Officer of ONGC Mittal Energy Ltd UK, and Non-Independent Director roles at notable energy companies globally.

A chartered accountant and an alumnus of the prestigious Indian Institute of Management (Ahmedabad), Nayyar’s industry prowess is augmented by specialised education, including the Advanced Financial Management Programme in Oil and Gas from the University of Texas, Dallas, USA.

Prashant Ruia, Chair, EET Fuels, said: “I am pleased to welcome Naresh back to EET Fuels at this pivotal time for our business. We are on track to make Stanlow the world’s first decarbonised process refinery with a 95 per cent cut in emissions and I look forward to working with Naresh to deliver on this ambition.”

Nayyar, Non-Executive Director, EET Fuels said: “It is great to be back at EET Fuels and help steer the Company as we create a leading UK energy transition hub. I’m looking forward to working with the Company as we set a global benchmark for industrial decarbonisation and play our part to ensure that the UK maintains a strong, secure manufacturing base for fuels whilst delivering climate change goals and enhanced energy security.” (IANS)