New Delhi– Global iPhone revenues set a record of $46.2 billion in the September quarter, up 6 per cent from a year-ago period with growth in every geographic segment, according to Apple.

“With the introduction of Apple Intelligence, we’re beginning a new era for iPhone. iPhone 16 powered by 18 is equipped with an incredible new 48-megapixel Fusion camera, fantastic photo experiences, and the addition of the action button and camera control,” said the company CEO Tim Cook while speaking to analysts after the quarterly results.

Services revenue reached an all-time record of $25 billion, up 12 per cent year over year.

According to Luca Maestri, Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer, the company saw broad-based strength around the world, reaching all-time records in both developed and emerging markets with double-digit growth and record results across most services categories.

Mac revenue was $7.7 billion, up 2 per cent from a year ago. The company this week brought a new generation of Apple silicon to Mac, M4, M4 Pro, and M4 Max.

“From blazing-fast performance to Apple’s most advanced neural engine yet, our latest chips can easily tackle incredibly complex workflows,” said Cook.

iPad revenue was $7 billion, 8 per cent higher year over year. According to Cook, it has been a big year for iPad.

“iPad Air was popular with students and teachers as they got back to school this year, while creators are pushing the boundaries of what’s possible with the M4-powered iPad Pro,” he mentioned.

In wearables, home and accessories, revenue was $9 billion, down 3 per cent from a year ago.

In June, the company announced Apple Intelligence, a remarkable personal intelligent system that combines the power of generative models with personal context to deliver intelligence that is incredibly useful and relevant.

Earlier this week, the tech giant made the first set of Apple Intelligence features available in U.S. English for iPhone, iPad, and Mac users with systemwide writing tools that “help you refine your writing, a more natural and conversational Siri, a more intelligent Photos app, including the ability to create movies simply by typing a description, and new ways to prioritise and stay in the moment with notification summaries and priority messages”. (IANS)