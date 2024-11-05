Bengaluru– Xiaomi India on Tuesday announced that current President Muralikrishnan B will be transitioning out of his role at the end of the year to pursue his passion for academic research.

Muralikrishnan will continue to operate in his current capacity till the end of the year, the company said in a statement.

Sudhin Mathur, with over 30 years in the industry, will continue to guide key functions as COO. Key leaders, including Sameer Rao (CFO), Varun Madan (CPO), and Anuj Sharma (CMO), will further strengthen Xiaomi’s focus on high-quality technology experiences and its ambitious vision for the next decade.

“Under Murali’s leadership, Xiaomi has seen exceptional success in India, continuing to be a key player in the technology landscape and connecting millions to innovative products,” said Adam Zeng, Senior Vice President of the Group and President of International Business Department.

“We deeply appreciate his contribution, and our commitment to India’s growth journey remains stronger than ever,” Zeng added.

After over six impactful years with the company, Murali is set to pursue his passion for academic research, focusing on ‘Executive Doctorate in Management,’ where he aims to deepen his expertise in ‘Consumer Behaviour on Technology Platforms’.

Murali will continue to support Xiaomi India as an independent Strategic Advisor, said the company.

He joined Xiaomi India in 2018 and held various roles, including Chief Operating Officer, before his promotion to President in 2022.

Throughout his tenure, he played a pivotal role in enhancing Xiaomi India’s brand presence, leading strategic direction across teams, and steering critical public affairs efforts.

“My experience at Xiaomi India has been one of the most fulfilling chapters of my career. The values of sincerity and passion that Xiaomi embodies have been central to our journey. I am immensely proud of what we have accomplished together in such a dynamic market,” said Murali. (IANS)