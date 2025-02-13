Washington– Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday received Elon Musk, the billionaire owner of Tesla and SpaceX and a key advisor to President Donald Trump.

Musk called on the Prime Minister at the Blair House, the US government facility less than 100 metres from the White House where he would hold talks with US President Donald Trump later in the day.

No readouts were available yet of their conversation.

Prime Minister Modi was accompanied by External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Ambassador to the US Vinay Kwatra and Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri.

Musk was accompanied by his family, including X, the five-year-old who shared the limelight with his father and President Trump during a joint news briefing at the Oval Office, earlier this week.

Prime Minister Modi and Musk have met several times before, starting with a 2015 visit by the Indian leader to the San Jose facility of Tesla where the owner gave him a personal guided tour.

Musk has toyed with the idea of developing a more affordable version of Tesla for the India market but there has not been much movement on it yet.

Musk has a towering presence in the Trump administration and the US President has entrusted him with improving the efficiency of the federal government, making it leaner and cost-effective. His efforts have already resulted in the closure of the US Agency for International Development and its work being merged with the State Department, which had titular oversight over it earlier.

Earlier, Prime Minister Modi received National Security Advisor Mike Waltz at Blair House on Thursday and Tulsi Gabbard on Wednesday, who had called on him within hours of being confirmed as the Director of National Intelligence, making her the top spy in the United States, heading the 18-member Intelligence Community. (IANS)