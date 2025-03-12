New Delhi– Yatra Online Limited announced on Wednesday that its Group Chief Financial Officer (CFO), Rohan Purshottamdas Mittal, has resigned from his position.

Mittal, who took over as CFO in September 2022, submitted his resignation letter on March 10 to explore new career opportunities, the company said in its stock exchange filing.

The company stated that his last working day would be decided through mutual discussions to ensure a smooth transition. However, Yatra Online has not yet disclosed who will succeed Mittal in the CFO role.

Yatra Online’s stock has been on a downward trend. It closed 2.33 per cent lower at Rs 65.95 per share on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) on Wednesday.

In the last five days, the stock has dropped by Rs 6.10, or 8.25 per cent and in the past month, shares have fallen by Rs 16.68, or 19.74 per cent.

Over the last six months, the stock has declined by Rs 73.59, losing more than 52 per cent of its value. In the last year, Yatra Online’s stock has plunged by nearly 55 per cent.

The stock’s 52-week high was Rs 182 per share, while its 52-week low was Rs 91.97 per share.

Meanwhile, in Q3, the company’s revenue surged to Rs 235 crore from Rs 110 crore in the same period last year. EBITDA nearly quadrupled to Rs 13.6 crore from Rs 3.6 crore, with margins improving to 5.8 per cent from 3.3 per cent.

Net profit also saw a massive jump on a year-on-year (YoY) basis, rising over nine times to Rs 10 crore from Rs 1.1 crore a year ago.

The market capitalisation of Yatra Online stood at Rs 1,467.32 crore. As of December 31, 2024, Yatra Online had cash and cash equivalents and term deposits worth Rs 182.8 crore.

The company also repaid Rs 24.5 crore in debt during the quarter, bringing its gross debt down to Rs 3.25 crore, according to its filing. (IANS)