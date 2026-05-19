TiE Boston Names Sunita Kanchinadam as Its 15th President

BOSTON, Mass. — TiE Boston has elected Sunita Kanchinadam, managing director at Bank of New York, as the organization’s 15th president, naming a longtime chapter leader to guide one of Massachusetts’ major nonprofit groups supporting entrepreneurs.

Kanchinadam is currently president-elect and will begin a two-year term on July 1, 2026. She will succeed current President Purnanand Sarma.

“I am honored and excited to step into the role of President of TiE Boston, where I look forward to working alongside our incredible community of entrepreneurs, mentors, and innovators,” said Kanchinadam. “I am committed to continuing the incredible momentum led by Purna, our current president, as we foster a culture of growth, collaboration, and leadership.”

Kanchinadam has held several leadership roles within TiE Boston, including board director, chair of TiECon East and chair of TiE Women. She said her presidency will focus on supporting and empowering the next generation of entrepreneurs across the region.

“Together, we will create opportunities for success and innovation, while elevating TiE Boston as a beacon of entrepreneurship for the next generation of impactful businesses,” Kanchinadam said.

Kanchinadam brings more than 25 years of leadership experience in financial technology and global financial services. Her career has included work on large-scale automation efforts, operational improvements, cost reduction, productivity gains and growth initiatives across global enterprises.

Sarma said he was pleased to see Kanchinadam move into the role.

“I am particularly delighted to welcome Sunita to take on the role of President-Elect, and to assume the leadership role after my tenure,” said Sarma. “In addition to her unique expertise and stellar career trajectory, Sunita brings a passionate commitment to TiE and to our community, serving on the board of TiE Boston as well as chairing TiE Women’s competition. I am fully confident she will take the organization to the next level”

Yash Shah, chair of the TiE Global Board of Trustees and a former president of TiE Boston, said Kanchinadam’s work with the chapter has prepared her for the position.

“Sunita’s leadership journey within TiE Boston reflects both capability and commitment. From successfully leading TiECon Boston to serving as a thoughtful and engaged Board member, she has consistently raised the bar on quality and execution,” said Shah. “Her professional experience as a senior executive in global financial services brings strategic depth and operational rigor to the role. As President, she is well prepared to strengthen TiE Boston’s programs, partnerships, and long-term impact.”

TiE Boston Executive Director Chris Sauer called the election a natural next step in Kanchinadam’s service to the chapter.

“Sunita has long been an active member of TiE Boston, serving as a TiECon chair, board member and board chair of TiE Women,” said Sauer. “Becoming the President of TiE Boston is the logical next step in her service to our chapter.”

Before joining Bank of New York, Kanchinadam served as managing director at State Street in Boston. She previously held leadership roles at Goldman Sachs and Lehman Brothers. In 2023, she was named a New England Woman of the Year for Entrepreneurship.

Kanchinadam holds a Master of Science in computer science from Northeastern University and a Bachelor of Engineering in computer science from Pune University.

Founded in 1997, TiE Boston connects founders with entrepreneurs, executives and venture capitalists through mentorship, educational programming, tactical business advice and events. The organization has supported the region’s entrepreneurial ecosystem for 28 years.