12 US States Sue Trump Administration Over ‘Illegal Tariffs’

San Francisco– A coalition of 12 US states has filed a lawsuit against the Trump administration, challenging the legality of recently imposed tariffs. The lawsuit, filed Wednesday in the US Court of International Trade in New York, seeks to block the enforcement of these tariffs, arguing they violate federal law.

Attorneys general from Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Illinois, Maine, Minnesota, Nevada, New Mexico, New York, Oregon, and Vermont joined the legal action. They claim the tariffs have left national trade policy vulnerable to President Donald Trump’s “whims rather than the lawful exercise of authority,” urging the court to declare the tariffs illegal.

According to the lawsuit, the President can only invoke the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) under an “unusual and extraordinary threat” from abroad. The states argue that Trump’s broad use of emergency powers to impose sweeping tariffs violates this standard.

“By claiming the authority to levy massive, ever-changing tariffs on any goods he chooses, for any reason he deems an emergency, the President has upended the constitutional order and brought chaos to the American economy,” the lawsuit states.

New York Attorney General Letitia James said in a statement, “Congress never granted the President this authority. By imposing these tariffs through executive orders, social media posts, and agency directives, the administration violated the law.” She warned that if unchecked, the tariffs could drive inflation, increase unemployment, and inflict broader economic harm.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul echoed these concerns, saying, “President Trump’s reckless tariffs have driven up costs for consumers and unleashed economic turmoil across the country.”

In response, White House spokesperson Kush Desai defended the administration’s actions, saying, “The administration remains committed to addressing this national emergency that’s decimating America’s industries and leaving our workers behind. We will use every tool at our disposal, from tariffs to negotiations.”

The legal challenge follows Trump’s April 2 executive order invoking the IEEPA to declare a national emergency and impose “reciprocal tariffs” on all US trading partners. The move sparked strong opposition domestically and internationally, triggering volatility in financial markets. (Source: IANS)