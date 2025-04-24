LIC Fast-Tracks Settlement of Claims for Pahalgam Terror Attack Victims

Mumbai– Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) on Thursday announced expedited settlement of insurance claims for victims of the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu & Kashmir, reaffirming its commitment to providing timely financial assistance to affected families.

“LIC of India expresses deep sorrow over the tragic loss of innocent lives in the April 22 terrorist attack at Pahalgam,” the nation’s largest life insurer said in an official statement.

To facilitate swift disbursement of claims, LIC stated that, in the absence of formal death certificates, any official government documentation confirming the policyholder’s death in the attack, or proof of compensation from the Central or state governments, will be accepted as valid evidence.

“All efforts will be made to ensure that affected families are contacted promptly and their claims are settled expeditiously,” said Siddhartha Mohanty, CEO and Managing Director of LIC.

For assistance, claimants can reach out to the nearest LIC branch, Division, or Customer Zone. Additionally, LIC has provided a dedicated helpline at 022-68276827. Further queries can be directed to the Executive Director (CC), LIC of India, Central Office, Mumbai, via email at [email protected].

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, speaking at a rally in Bihar, strongly condemned the attack that took place in Baisaran, Pahalgam, claiming at least 26 lives.

“India will identify, track, and punish every terrorist and their backers — beyond their imagination,” said the Prime Minister. “The spirit of India will never be broken by terrorism. It will not go unpunished.” (Source: IANS)