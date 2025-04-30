75% of Indian Companies Localize Data as AI Becomes Core to Business Strategy: Report

Mumbai— As artificial intelligence (AI) becomes central to business operations, 75% of Indian companies are now localizing their data and rethinking infrastructure and location strategies to meet evolving digital demands, according to a new report by Digital Realty.

The findings highlight India’s growing prominence as a digital hub in the Asia-Pacific region. About 59% of Indian firms have already implemented a formal data strategy, putting them ahead of many global peers.

The report identifies three key pillars guiding AI adoption in India: data localization, sustainability, and structured data strategies. Nearly 44% of businesses believe AI and machine learning are critical for unlocking the full value of their data.

Sustainability has also emerged as a major focus. Sixty percent of companies cited it as the most important factor shaping their AI strategies, and 51% now assess IT success based on eco-friendly practices.

To meet regulatory and performance demands, 77% of firms have adopted distributed data models. This allows them to stay compliant with local laws while maintaining operational efficiency.

However, challenges remain. More than half (52%) of businesses struggle to extract actionable insights from fragmented data, while 51% blame underinvestment in data infrastructure for slowing AI progress.

To address these gaps, many companies are investing in energy-efficient IT systems. Nearly 46% now prioritize achieving lower Power Usage Effectiveness (PUE) to cut energy consumption and meet sustainability targets.

“India is rapidly advancing toward a data-driven future, with AI and responsible technology adoption at the heart of this transformation,” the report concluded. (Source: IANS)