American Tech Firm UST Expands India Footprint, Opens Fourth Office in Bengaluru

Bengaluru— U.S.-based digital transformation solutions company UST on Tuesday announced the opening of its fourth office in Bengaluru, further expanding its presence in India. The new facility, which can accommodate more than 300 employees, reinforces the company’s commitment to growth and innovation in the region.

UST began operations in Bengaluru in 2012. Today, the city serves as its second-largest global delivery center, employing over 6,500 professionals across industries including semiconductors, healthcare, technology, logistics, high-tech, retail, and banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI).

“The inauguration of this new facility marks a significant milestone in Bengaluru’s contribution to UST’s ongoing growth in India,” said Kirankumar Doreswamy, Vice President and Center Head, Bengaluru. “With satellite offices located across key tech hubs in the city, our goal is to provide employees with workspaces closer to home, reducing commute times and enhancing focus on innovation and productivity.”

He added that the expansion reflects UST’s continued efforts to cultivate a dynamic, employee-centric work environment while delivering high-value solutions to clients.

The California-headquartered company has been rapidly scaling its operations in India. In March 2025, UST opened a 1,000-seat office in Pune, with plans to generate 6,000 jobs in the city over the next five years. Last year, the firm launched its second office in Bengaluru, along with a state-of-the-art Design Experience Center.

UST also laid the foundation for a second owned campus in Kochi, Kerala, aimed at creating 3,000 jobs in the region within five years. In 2023, the company inaugurated a cutting-edge office at the International Tech Park in Hyderabad focused on research and development in emerging technologies.

With a workforce of over 20,000 in India, UST operates across key cities including Bengaluru, Thiruvananthapuram, Hyderabad, Kochi, Pune, Mumbai, Chennai, Coimbatore, Delhi NCR, Ahmedabad, and Hosur. (Source: IANS)