Bringing Air Taxis to India: A Key Step Toward ‘Viksit Bharat’, Says Sarla Aviation CEO

New Delhi– Aerospace startup Sarla Aviation, which recently unveiled India’s first flying taxi prototype, ‘Shunya’, is gearing up to begin commercial operations soon.

In an exclusive interview with IANS, Adrian, co-founder and CEO of Sarla Aviation, emphasized that the introduction of air taxis in India is a significant goal in line with the country’s ‘Viksit Bharat’ vision.

“India needs an advanced transport system, and this is where the concept of air taxis comes in. We believe they will play a crucial role in the future of public transport,” said Adrian.

He further explained that air taxis could be a solution to the growing issue of traffic congestion. “These vehicles can provide an efficient mode of transportation to key destinations such as schools, malls, hospitals, and airports,” he added, describing air taxis as smarter, more economical, and more convenient than traditional forms of transport.

Sarla Aviation has already secured $12 million in funding from various venture capital firms and angel investors. The company plans to seek additional investments in the future to expand its reach.

Indian investors have been instrumental in Sarla Aviation’s success, and Adrian expressed his gratitude. “The majority of our investors are Indians, and we are proud to be supported by some of the brightest minds who have built some of the country’s most successful companies,” he said.

The startup is developing India’s most advanced electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft, which underscores the nation’s growing ambition in the field of sustainable urban air mobility. Adrian highlighted the significance of collaboration in driving innovation within the industry.

Focused on revolutionizing urban mobility, Sarla Aviation aims to provide faster, cleaner, and more efficient transportation solutions. The company is planning to begin test flights and develop additional prototypes, with a market launch slated for 2028. (Source: IANS)