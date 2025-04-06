Women Own 39.2% of Bank Accounts in India, Highest in Rural Areas

New Delhi– Women own 39.2% of all bank accounts in India, contributing to 39.7% of total deposits. Their participation is highest in rural areas, where they make up 42.2% of account holders, according to government data released on Sunday.

The data also highlights a rise in demat accounts, reflecting increased participation in the stock market. From March 31, 2021, to November 30, 2024, the number of demat accounts grew from 33.26 million to 143.02 million, marking a more than fourfold increase.

While male account holders have consistently outnumbered female account holders, female participation is growing. The number of male accounts increased from 26.59 million in 2021 to 115.31 million in 2024, while female accounts rose from 6.67 million to 27.71 million during the same period, as per the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation’s “Women and Men in India 2024: Selected Indicators and Data” report.

The data also notes a rising percentage of female-headed proprietary establishments across manufacturing, trade, and services sectors over the past few years (2021-22 to 2023-24).

In another positive trend, the number of startups recognized by DPIIT with at least one female director rose significantly, from 1,943 in 2017 to 17,405 in 2024.

Voter registration has surged, with the total number of electors rising from 173.2 million in 1952 to 978 million in 2024, alongside a notable increase in female voter registration. Female voter turnout peaked at 67.2% in 2019 but slightly declined to 65.8% in 2024, with the gender gap narrowing and female turnout surpassing male turnout in 2024.

At the primary and higher secondary levels, the gender parity index (GPI) remains consistently high, reflecting strong female enrollment. While fluctuations occurred at the upper primary and elementary levels, gender parity was maintained.

The labor force participation rate (LFPR) for individuals aged 15 and above increased from 49.8% in 2017-18 to 60.1% in 2023-24, according to the data. (Source: IANS)