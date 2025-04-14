Global Smartphone Market Grows 3% in Q1 2025: Report

New Delhi— The global smartphone market grew 3% year-over-year in the January–March quarter of 2025, according to a report released Monday.

Preliminary findings from Counterpoint Research show that smartphone sell-through rose 3% compared to the same period last year, driven by robust growth in emerging markets and a subsidy-fueled demand surge in China.

The market began 2025 on a mixed note. While economic conditions continued to improve in emerging regions, mature markets such as North America, Europe, and China showed signs of fatigue after a recovery in 2024. January sales were particularly strong, buoyed by aggressive subsidies in China.

“The momentum carried through major launches like Samsung’s S25 and Apple’s iPhone 16e, but began to slow as economic uncertainties and trade war concerns increased, especially toward the end of the quarter,” said Ankit Malhotra, senior research analyst. “We are continuing to monitor policy changes and currently project a year-over-year market decline in 2025, despite Q1 growth.”

Original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dynamics remain noteworthy. Apple led the global market in Q1 2025, benefiting from the off-cycle launch of the iPhone 16e and continued expansion in non-core markets. Despite headwinds in its major markets, Apple saw double-digit growth in Japan, India, Southeast Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. Samsung ranked second with an 18% market share.

Samsung experienced a slow start to the year due to the delayed launch of the S25 series, but rebounded strongly in March with the rollout of its flagship S25 and new A-series devices. The company saw double-digit growth in March, with the “Ultra” variant accounting for a larger share of S25 sales.

Xiaomi continued its upward trajectory, gaining market share through both international expansion and strong domestic performance. The brand’s growing reputation as a premium player in China—bolstered by its entry into the electric vehicle market—helped fuel its rise.

Vivo emerged as the fastest-growing brand among the top five, climbing to fourth place due to its strong presence in China and increasing penetration in emerging markets. OPPO rounded out the top five, with solid sales growth in India, Latin America, and Europe.

“The proliferation of new technologies like generative AI and foldables will continue, but OEMs must closely track demand trends going forward,” the report noted. (Source: IANS)