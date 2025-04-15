India Emerging as Global AI Leader Under PM Modi’s Vision: JK Tech CEO

New Delhi— India is rapidly positioning itself as a global leader in artificial intelligence (AI), driven by the strategic vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, said Sameer Nagpal, President and CEO of JK Tech, on Tuesday.

Speaking to IANS on the sidelines of an event in the national capital, Nagpal emphasized the role of government-led initiatives in creating a robust ecosystem for innovation, research, and technology-led growth in AI.

“Under Prime Minister Modi’s leadership, India is making swift progress in the AI space. The government is not only supporting AI development but also promoting its application across sectors such as healthcare, governance, and digital infrastructure,” he said.

Nagpal noted that this momentum is likely to drive substantial innovation in the near future. “In today’s digital economy, data is the new oil,” he said. “Companies that focus on data quality will gain sharper insights and make better decisions. Right insights come from the right data.”

He added that the government’s strong push for AI is enabling both large corporations and small businesses to harness cutting-edge technologies for growth.

Nagpal also highlighted India’s established strength in the global IT sector, saying the country is now poised to lead the AI revolution. “With the launch of a government-backed national large language model (LLM), India is set to leave a significant mark on the global AI landscape,” he said.

Echoing Nagpal’s views, JK Tech Founder and Director Abhishek Singhania praised Indian engineers—both at home and abroad—for their exceptional contributions to AI.

He also lauded the government’s recent decision to allocate ₹10,000 crore for AI research and development, calling it a major step toward building a world-class AI ecosystem in India.

Meanwhile, JK Tech announced a strategic partnership with Inveniam, a data integrity platform for private market assets, aimed at transforming the alternative investment sector.

“The collaboration will focus on building Inveniam’s next-generation platform for alternative investments, leveraging blockchain and AI technologies,” the company stated. (Source: IANS)