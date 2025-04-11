India Emerging as Global Hub for Technology Development: Experts

New Delhi— India is rapidly emerging as a central hub for global technology development, according to leading experts who spoke Friday at the Global Technology Summit in New Delhi.

They emphasized India’s expanding role in shaping the future of technology — from fostering international collaborations to leading innovation in digital public infrastructure (DPI).

Brendan Dowling, Australia’s Ambassador for Cyber Affairs and Critical Technology, praised India for hosting what he called a “prominent global event,” bringing together policymakers, industry leaders, and think tanks to explore the intersection of technology and geopolitics.

“This summit has really become a major international event,” Dowling told IANS. “It brings together policymakers and industry thought leaders to discuss the links between geopolitics and technology.”

He stressed that technology is central to global safety, security, and prosperity, and that India’s highly skilled ICT workforce and vibrant software sector make it a vital partner in advancing global technological capabilities.

Dowling also highlighted the opportunity for deeper Australia-India collaboration, noting the complementary strengths of both nations in critical and emerging technologies.

Jon Simonsson, Senior Director at the Swedish Prime Minister’s Office, echoed the importance of international cooperation in driving technological progress.

“Most new technologies can’t be developed in isolation,” he said. “They require joint efforts from countries, industries, academic institutions, and the public sector.”

Calling the summit an excellent platform for fostering cooperation, Simonsson noted it facilitates shared understanding, collaborative strategies, and even joint technological ventures.

Janka Oertel, Director of the Asia Program and Senior Policy Fellow at the European Council on Foreign Relations, commended India’s inclusive approach, especially its outreach to the Global South, Europe, and the United States.

She said the summit provides a key forum for addressing both the challenges and the opportunities posed by emerging technologies.

“India has laid out an ambitious agenda, particularly in the development of digital public infrastructure,” Oertel told IANS. “This momentum could enable meaningful collaboration between India, Europe, and other global partners.” (Source: IANS)