India, Netherlands Agree to Deepen Economic Partnership and Boost Trade Cooperation

New Delhi— India and the Netherlands have agreed to enhance bilateral trade and economic cooperation following high-level discussions held during Commerce Secretary Sunil Barthwal’s visit to the European nation from April 24–26, the Commerce Ministry said on Tuesday.

The visit underscored India’s commitment to strengthening ties with one of its key economic partners in Europe. During meetings with officials from the Dutch Ministries of Foreign Affairs and Economic Affairs, Barthwal laid the foundation for deeper collaboration in trade, investment, maritime infrastructure, and the semiconductor sector.

A key outcome of the meetings was progress toward establishing a Joint Trade and Investment Committee (JTIC) to address trade barriers, improve market access, and promote policy alignment between the two nations.

A highlight of the visit was a CEOs Roundtable hosted by the Indian Embassy in the Netherlands. Attended by around 40 representatives from leading Indian and Dutch companies, the roundtable focused on expanding business ties and tackling challenges through practical solutions. The event also showcased India’s “One District One Product” initiative, celebrating its artisanal heritage.

Barthwal also visited the Port of Rotterdam, one of the world’s most advanced and busiest ports, where he met with CEO Boudewijn Siemons. Their discussions explored opportunities for technology sharing, sustainable port management, and modernizing Indian ports in line with India’s Maritime Vision 2030. The visit included a tour of the state-of-the-art APM Terminals at Maasvlakte II.

The two sides also laid the groundwork for a proposed Green and Digital Corridor between Rotterdam and Indian ports such as Deendayal Port Authority Kandla. The corridor would support the export of green hydrogen and carriers like ammonia and methanol from India to Europe, positioning Rotterdam as a gateway hub.

In Veldhoven, Barthwal held a strategic meeting with Christophe Fouquet, CEO of ASML, a global leader in semiconductor photolithography systems. Discussions focused on aligning ASML’s expertise with India’s Semiconductor Mission, aimed at establishing India as a global manufacturing hub for semiconductors.

Before visiting the Netherlands, the Commerce Secretary also visited Croatia from April 22–23, where he met with senior officials including Zdenko Lucic, State Secretary for Foreign Trade, and Ivo Milatic, State Secretary for the Economy. The discussions focused on strengthening trade relations, boosting sectoral cooperation, and advancing the India-EU Free Trade Agreement.

Croatian officials expressed interest in investing in India’s defense sector, solar cell manufacturing, food processing, automotive, and technology sectors. Both sides agreed to explore further collaboration in railways, electric vehicles, global capability centers, and information technology. (Source: IANS)