OpenAI Enhances ChatGPT Search with Shopping Features and Smarter Capabilities

New Delhi— OpenAI has announced major upgrades to ChatGPT’s search functionality, including a new shopping experience that allows users to browse, compare, and buy products directly within the platform.

The Sam Altman-led company revealed Tuesday that ChatGPT users can now receive personalized product recommendations with images, pricing, reviews, and direct purchase links—all within a single conversation. OpenAI emphasized that these product suggestions are independently selected and not paid advertisements.

“Commerce in ChatGPT is still early, and we’ll continue to bring merchants along on our journey as we learn and iterate,” OpenAI said.

The new shopping features are being rolled out across all user tiers—Plus, Pro, Free, and even logged-out users—in all regions where ChatGPT is available.

OpenAI also previewed an upcoming feature that will integrate ChatGPT’s Memory with its search and shopping tools. This will allow the AI to recall relevant information from past conversations to deliver more tailored results. The memory update is expected to launch in the coming weeks for Plus and Pro users, excluding those in the EEA, UK, Switzerland, Norway, Iceland, and Liechtenstein. Users will retain full control over memory settings.

In another expansion, ChatGPT is now available on WhatsApp, allowing users to send messages to the AI directly from the messaging app. A QR code is available for easy contact setup.

Additional search upgrades include support for real-time suggestions, multiple citations for better fact-checking, and a new “highlight” feature that clearly connects sources to specific parts of an answer.

According to OpenAI, ChatGPT has seen explosive growth in search usage, with over 1 billion web searches conducted through the platform in just the past week. (Source: IANS)