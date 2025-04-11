India, US May Sign Trade Pact Within 90-Day Tariff Pause

New Delhi— India and the United States are expected to conclude the first phase of their bilateral trade agreement within the 90-day tariff pause announced by the Donald Trump administration, according to senior government sources.

The terms of reference for the proposed trade deal have been finalized, with further negotiations set to continue primarily via video conferencing. However, officials indicated that in-person meetings could take place, with Indian negotiators potentially traveling to Washington or US representatives visiting New Delhi if necessary.

To prevent misuse of the current trade environment, Indian authorities are closely monitoring the situation to ensure that third countries do not use India as a conduit to bypass the higher tariffs levied by the US. Similarly, the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) has been instructed to remain vigilant against Indian exporters rerouting shipments through other countries.

“India has consistently been a trusted partner for the United States, and any trade circumvention could damage that reputation,” a senior official said.

Speaking to reporters on Friday, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal described the ongoing trade talks with the US as “very good,” expressing optimism about reaching a meaningful agreement.

“With India’s projected growth over the next 25 to 30 years and a large, aspirational, young population driving demand, we present a compelling case for a robust trade partnership with the US,” Goyal said at a joint press conference with Italy’s Deputy Prime Minister Antonio Tajani.

While acknowledging the usefulness of deadlines in accelerating negotiations, Goyal emphasized that national interest remains the top priority. “Deadlines are good to expedite talks, but there’s no gun-to-the-head approach in the bilateral trade agreement negotiations,” he stated.

The trade pact forms a key component of the broader “Mission 500” initiative, which aims to more than double bilateral trade between India and the US to $500 billion by 2030.

Earlier this week, the US exempted 75 countries that did not retaliate against its tariffs from reciprocal duties for a 90-day period. Meanwhile, a 10 percent baseline tariff has been implemented on most nations, with China remaining a notable exception. (Source: IANS)