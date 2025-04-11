India Becomes Global Leader, Overtakes Europe, US in Locomotive Production

New Delhi– India has emerged as the world’s leading producer of railway locomotives, clocking a record-breaking output of 1,681 units in the financial year 2024–25, according to a statement from the Ministry of Railways issued on Wednesday.

This production milestone surpasses the combined locomotive output of regions such as Europe, the United States, South America, Africa, and Australia—cementing India’s position as a dominant force in the global railway manufacturing sector.

“The consistent growth in locomotive production is a direct outcome of strategic decisions taken to bolster the ‘Make in India’ initiative,” the statement noted. From 2004 to 2014, India produced 4,695 locomotives—an annual average of 470. In contrast, the decade from 2014 to 2024 saw a dramatic increase, with 9,168 locomotives built and the annual average nearly doubling to 917.

The 2024–25 production figure represents a 19% rise—209 more units—compared to the 1,472 locomotives manufactured in 2023–24, marking the highest ever output in a single year.

Breakdown of locomotive production by facility:

Chittaranjan Locomotive Works : 700 units

: 700 units Banaras Locomotive Works : 477 units

: 477 units Patiala Locomotive Works : 304 units

: 304 units Madhepura and Marhowrah units (Bihar): 100 units each

A large portion of this year’s production was geared toward freight operations. Of the 1,681 locomotives manufactured, 1,047 were WAG-9/9H—high-powered, three-phase AC electric locomotives designed specifically for freight. These are among the most powerful freight locomotives in India, with the WAG-9H offering a higher power rating than the standard WAG-9.

Additional production highlights include:

WAG-9 Twin Locomotives : 148 units

: 148 units WAP-7 Locomotives : 272 units

: 272 units WAP-5 Locomotives : 2 units

: 2 units WAG-12B Locomotives : 100 units

: 100 units WDG 4G/6G Locomotives : 100 units

: 100 units NRC Locomotives: 5 units

This historic achievement underscores the growing capacity and technological strength of Indian Railways in meeting both domestic and global railway infrastructure demands. (Source: IANS)