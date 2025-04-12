Indian Startup Ecosystem Raises Over $180 Million This Week

New Delhi– India’s startup ecosystem maintained its strong funding momentum this week, as 24 new-age companies collectively raised over $180 million across various sectors.

Fintech continued to dominate as the most funded sector, accounting for a significant share of the capital inflow. The week recorded six growth-stage and 13 early-stage deals, reflecting investor confidence in both established and emerging players.

Among the top growth-stage highlights, digital payments platform Juspay raised $60 million in a Series D round led by Kedaara Capital, with continued support from existing backers SoftBank and Accel. Fellow digital payments company Easebuzz secured $30 million in a round led by Bessemer Venture Partners.

In the consumer tech space, homegrown wearables brand Noise raised $20 million from US-based audio giant Bose Corporation, marking its second funding round and signaling sustained investor interest despite broader market challenges.

On the early-stage front, cross-border logistics startup Xindus led the pack with a $10 million Series A round.

Over the past eight weeks, average weekly funding has hovered around $246.87 million, spread across approximately 24 deals, indicating a steady flow of investment into the ecosystem.

In parallel developments, Urban Company’s board approved a primary fundraise of ₹528 crore via an upcoming IPO, while wearables major boAt filed its draft red herring prospectus with SEBI through the confidential filing route.

India ranked third globally in fintech funding in Q1 2025, trailing only the US and the UK. According to a report by Tracxn, late-stage funding saw a 47% jump in Q1 2025, rising to $227 million from $154 million in Q4 2024. Total startup funding in the first quarter stood at $366 million, with March emerging as the highest-funded month, accounting for $187 million—or 51%—of the quarterly total.

The January–March period also saw a notable increase in startup exits, with 10 acquisitions recorded—up 67% and 100% from Q1 and Q4 2024, respectively. Bengaluru led the country in fintech funding during the quarter, followed closely by Gurugram and Mumbai. (Source: IANS)