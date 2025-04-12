WhatsApp Faces Outage in India

New Delhi– Popular messaging platform WhatsApp, owned by Meta, suffered a service disruption across India on Saturday, leaving users unable to send messages or upload status updates.

According to outage tracking site Down Detector, around 81% of users reported issues specifically with sending messages, while 16% experienced general problems with the app.

Social media platforms like X (formerly Twitter) were flooded with user complaints. “Is it just me or your WhatsApp is down as well? I am trying to upload status and it’s taking forever to do so,” one user posted. Another wrote, “Hey @WhatsApp, is the app down? I’m having trouble sending messages – they’re just not going through.”

As of now, WhatsApp has not issued an official statement regarding the cause or duration of the outage.

Some users also reported intermittent issues with other Meta-owned platforms, including Facebook and Instagram.

This is not the first time WhatsApp has faced such a disruption. A similar global outage in late February affected messaging, calls, and WhatsApp Web connectivity, with Down Detector logging over 9,000 complaints.

Earlier today, India also witnessed a brief outage in digital payment services via the Unified Payments Interface (UPI), which affected millions. The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) confirmed the disruption was due to technical issues, stating on X, “NPCI is currently facing intermittent technical issues, leading to partial UPI transaction declines.”

NPCI assured users that efforts are underway to fully restore services and apologized for the inconvenience. (Source: IANS)