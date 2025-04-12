US Exempts Smartphones, Computers from New Tariffs in Boost to Global Tech Industry

Washington/New Delhi– In a significant reprieve for the global electronics industry, including Indian manufacturers, the United States government has announced an exemption for smartphones and computers from the latest round of import tariffs.

According to a notice issued by US Customs and Border Protection, smartphones and computers will not be subject to the 10 per cent global tariff recently introduced by President Donald Trump. These products are also excluded from the steep 145 per cent tariff specifically imposed on Chinese goods.

The exemption, which applies to goods entering the US or removed from bonded warehouses as of April 5, also includes a range of other electronic devices and components, such as semiconductors, solar cells, and memory cards.

The move is expected to benefit major technology companies like Apple, which manufactures many of its products in China, as well as electronics exporters in countries like India.

President Trump, speaking aboard Air Force One on Friday, hinted at potential exceptions to the sweeping tariff policy. “There could be a couple of exceptions for obvious reasons, but I would say 10 per cent is a floor,” he said.

Meanwhile, the first phase of a proposed bilateral trade agreement between India and the United States is likely to be finalized during the 90-day tariff pause initiated by the US administration, according to official sources.

Senior officials confirmed that the terms of reference for the agreement have been finalized, and further negotiations will take place primarily through video conferencing. However, in-person meetings in Washington or New Delhi remain a possibility if required.

The latest development signals a strategic recalibration in US trade policy amid ongoing tensions with China and parallel efforts to strengthen economic ties with partners like India. (Source: IANS)