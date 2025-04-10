Indian Talent Can Be a Valuable Partner in Slovakia’s Economic Growth: President Murmu

Bratislava– Highlighting India’s position as one of the fastest-growing economies in the world, President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday urged Slovak business leaders to seize emerging opportunities and translate them into tangible partnerships.

Speaking at the Slovakia-India Business Forum in Bratislava, President Murmu emphasized Slovakia’s strategic position in Europe and its robust industrial foundation, which make it an ideal partner for expanding trade and investment ties with India.

“Slovakia is seeking skilled and dedicated professionals from abroad to meet its workforce needs. I am confident that Indian talent can play a significant role in contributing to Slovakia’s economic progress,” she stated.

The President noted that India is committed to deepening its trade relations with Slovakia, pointing to the large and diverse Indian business delegation accompanying her as evidence of the growing interest in bilateral opportunities. “We have also witnessed a similar level of enthusiasm from our Slovak partners,” she added.

President Murmu expressed her gratitude to Slovak President Peter Pellegrini for his commitment to strengthening economic cooperation. She highlighted India’s ongoing transformation into a global leader in technology, innovation, and sustainable development.

She described the Slovakia-India Business Forum as a vital platform to identify synergies and build mutually beneficial partnerships.

Earlier in the day, President Murmu visited an exhibition featuring paintings by Slovak children, organized under the theme “Beauty Hidden in Fairy Tales – India Through the Eyes of Slovak Children.” The initiative, supported by the Slovak-Indian Friendship Society and the Indian Embassy, has been ongoing since 2015.

She also attended a performance of the Ramayana by Slovak puppeteer Lenka Mukova, a member of the Babadlo Puppet Theatre in Prešov, known for educating children through puppetry for over three decades.

Later, President Murmu was honored at a banquet hosted by President Pellegrini at the historic Bratislava Castle. The event featured cultural performances, including renditions of national anthems, symbolizing the growing cultural affinity between the two nations.

Expressing her appreciation for the warm welcome and hospitality extended by the Slovak government and people, President Murmu said, “The popularity of yoga, ayurveda, and Indian cuisine in Slovakia is a testament to the deep-rooted people-to-people connections between our nations.”

She reaffirmed India’s commitment to strengthening bilateral relations and building on the shared cultural and historical ties.

On Wednesday, President Murmu held detailed discussions with President Pellegrini, where both leaders reviewed the broad spectrum of India-Slovakia relations and expressed their commitment to enhancing cooperation across diverse sectors. The talks also covered global and regional issues of mutual concern.

The Indian delegation included Minister of State Nimuben Bambhaniya, Members of Parliament Dhaval Patel and Sandhya Ray, and senior officials.

President Murmu also met Richard Raši, Speaker of the National Council of the Slovak Republic, congratulating him on his recent appointment and reaffirming the importance India places on its historic friendship with Slovakia. She emphasized the vital role of parliamentarians in fostering mutual goodwill and noted the contribution of the Slovak-India Friendship Group in encouraging dialogue and knowledge exchange.

This visit marks the first by an Indian President to Slovakia in nearly 30 years.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs, the two-day visit underscores India’s focus on strengthening bilateral ties and is expected to pave the way for new initiatives in areas including defence, science and technology, and education. (Source: IANS)