India’s Bioeconomy: With Innovation and Emerging Hubs, Biotech Now Accounts for 4.25 Percent of India’s GDP

New Delhi — India’s bioeconomy has undergone a remarkable transformation over the past five years, nearly doubling in size from USD 86 billion in 2020 to USD 165.7 billion in 2024, according to a report jointly produced by Omnivore and Nucleate.

Now accounting for 4.25% of India’s GDP, this growth reflects a strategic national push to position biotechnology at the core of economic development, health security, and sustainability.

At the heart of this shift lies an expanding ecosystem of biotech startups. According to the Biotechnology Industry Research Assistance Council (BIRAC), India is now home to more than 10,075 biotech startups, marking a ten-fold increase in less than a decade. These startups, though small in number relative to the larger industry, play an outsized role in driving innovation across agriculture, healthcare, manufacturing, and sustainable materials.

The Rise of the Startup Sector

Biotech startups have been instrumental in translating research into scalable, market-ready solutions. Often, these nimble enterprises are the first to identify new scientific applications—whether in precision agriculture, gene therapies, or biodegradable materials—before their ideas are adopted and expanded by larger companies.

Despite this potential, the flow of private capital into life sciences has been sluggish. For years, the sector relied heavily on government support programs and public incubators, with institutional investors showing hesitance due to perceived risks. However, recent data suggests that the tide may be turning.

Between 2020 and 2024, life sciences startups in India raised a total of USD 1.9 billion across 465 deals, according to the report. While the annual investment volume fluctuated—peaking at USD 749 million in 2022 before recalibrating in line with broader post-pandemic venture capital trends—the sector has shown resilience and adaptability.

Investment Trends and Sectoral Shifts

A closer look at funding patterns reveals several important dynamics:

Biopharma and Medical Biotechnology remained the dominant investment magnet, attracting 42% of total funding . The sector benefited from increased demand for diagnostics, therapeutics, and vaccines during the pandemic and continued investment in personalized medicine post-COVID.

remained the dominant investment magnet, . The sector benefited from increased demand for diagnostics, therapeutics, and vaccines during the pandemic and continued investment in personalized medicine post-COVID. Sustainable and Novel Materials —a category encompassing biodegradable polymers, algae-based materials, and bioengineered textiles—has seen dramatic growth since 2022 , as climate concerns have reshaped investor priorities.

—a category encompassing biodegradable polymers, algae-based materials, and bioengineered textiles—has seen , as climate concerns have reshaped investor priorities. Metro cities such as Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Mumbai, and Delhi continued to draw the lion’s share of funding, accounting for over 80% of investments. However, the emergence of specialized biotech hubs in tier-2 cities like Pune, Ahmedabad, and Bhubaneswar suggests a decentralizing trend supported by regional incubators and academic institutions.

Government as a Catalyst

Public policy has played a decisive role in this expansion. From BIRAC’s flagship programs to Atal Innovation Mission’s support for early-stage ventures, government-backed incubators and accelerators have provided critical support in the form of seed funding, mentorship, and regulatory guidance.

India’s bioeconomy growth story over the past five years is not just a tale of numbers, but a testament to collaboration between science, entrepreneurship, and state support. While challenges remain—including talent gaps, regulatory complexity, and uneven funding access—the momentum is undeniable.