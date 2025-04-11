Delhi Airport to Shut Terminal 2 from April 15; Flights Shifted to Terminal 1

New Delhi— Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) will shut Terminal 2 (T2) starting April 15 for major maintenance and runway upgrades. All flights operating from T2 will be shifted to Terminal 1 (T1) until further notice, officials confirmed.

The move is part of a broader infrastructure upgrade aimed at enhancing passenger experience. Airlines, including IndiGo, Air India, and Akasa Air, have issued advisories urging travelers to check for updates, as flight schedules may be affected.

“Effective April 15, 2025 (0001 hrs), all flights currently operating from Terminal 2 will shift to Terminal 1 due to planned maintenance at T2,” Delhi Airport said in a statement. “Terminal 2 will remain non-operational during this period. Please check your flight status at: https://lnkd.in/g85RfUrx or contact your airline.”

IndiGo advised passengers via a post on X: “Due to planned maintenance, flights previously scheduled from T2 will operate from T1 starting April 15. Please confirm your terminal and flight status on our website before traveling.”

The refurbishment of Terminal 2 is expected to take four to six months, with completion targeted by the September quarter of the next fiscal year. The terminal upgrade comes as part of Delhi Airport’s Phase 3A expansion project.

Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) noted that expansion and modernization work at T1 has already been completed, making it a fully integrated, world-class terminal capable of handling the increased passenger load. (Source: IANS)