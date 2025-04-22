India’s Moment in Science and Innovation Has Arrived: Minister Jitendra Singh

New Delhi— Union Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh on Tuesday called for stronger collaboration between innovation and industry to build a sustainable startup ecosystem, declaring that India’s time for scientific and technological leadership has arrived.

Speaking at the ‘Startup Conclave’ in Hyderabad, Dr. Singh emphasized the need for Indian science to break out of silos and actively engage with industry, investors, and the public.

“India’s moment in science and innovation is here,” Dr. Singh told a gathering of scientists, entrepreneurs, students, and policymakers. He praised the rare joint initiative by three Hyderabad-based CSIR labs, calling it a reflection of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision for collaborative, inclusive innovation.

The minister urged an end to outdated perceptions of government labs, recalling how villagers once misunderstood CSIR labs as “ghost-haunted places where frogs are dissected” due to a lack of outreach. “Science shouldn’t be locked behind gates,” he said. “If you’re working in agriculture, invite farmers in. Let them see what’s happening.”

Dr. Singh stressed the importance of early industry involvement in research, citing the success of CSIR’s Aroma Mission, which helped over 3,000 youth — many without college degrees — become agri-entrepreneurs earning at least Rs 60 lakh annually.

Highlighting India’s booming biotechnology sector, the minister noted that the country has grown from just 50 biotech startups in 2014 to over 10,000 today. “We’ve gone from $10 billion to nearly $170 billion in biotech valuation. This is more than growth — it’s a revolution,” he said, crediting government initiatives like Bio-E3 and the National Quantum Mission.

Dr. Singh also announced plans to further open the nuclear sector, advocating for greater transparency in scientific collaboration. “When Google can see into our lives, what’s the point of denying access to potential collaborators in the name of confidentiality?” he asked. (Source: IANS)