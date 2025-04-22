In India, the U.S. Has a Friend: Vice President J.D. Vance

Jaipur— U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance on Tuesday highlighted the economic struggles faced by American manufacturing communities in recent years, while emphasizing the importance of fair trade partnerships, particularly with India.

Speaking at an event in Jaipur, Vance said, “Our manufacturing communities have endured economic challenges for years, and fair trade partnerships are vital. In India, the U.S. has a friend.”

At the request of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Vance shared his personal story, reflecting on his upbringing in Middletown, Ohio—a once-thriving manufacturing town that saw its middle class erode as factories closed and jobs vanished.

“Middletown isn’t a big city like Jaipur, but it’s a place where people made things for generations,” Vance said. He spoke of families, including his own, who migrated from regions like West Virginia seeking the American dream through stable manufacturing jobs.

Raised in a working-class household, Vance recalled, “My parents and grandparents taught me to work hard, love my country, and value faith. My grandfather’s factory job offered decent wages and a pension. By the time I came of age, things were tighter, but we still made a good living.”

He credited past generations for building a strong middle class by supporting workers and fostering trade agreements that promoted U.S. manufacturing. However, he acknowledged the decline that followed when leaders moved away from these principles.

“Factories left, jobs disappeared, and towns like Middletown suffered,” he said. “This is my story, but it’s also the story of millions of Americans who experienced the same decline.”

Vance expressed optimism that Americans have recognized these issues and are working to reverse them.

“Our President, Donald Trump, has been consistent on these issues for decades. He cares deeply about ensuring Americans have access to good jobs,” Vance said. “Today, I bring a simple message: the U.S. seeks trade partners based on fairness and mutual national interest.”

He stressed the need for partnerships with countries that respect labor and share common goals, adding, “We don’t expect our partners to be exactly like us, but to share the vision of building a balanced, stable, and fair global trade system.”

Concluding, Vance said, “I believe India shares that vision. In India, America has a friend, and I’m excited to strengthen these bonds for our shared economic and security interests.” (Source: IANS)