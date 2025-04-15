Maharastra Govwernment, IBM Ink MoU to Establish Three AI Centres Across State

Mumbai– The Maharashtra government and IBM Technology (India) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Tuesday to drive transformative reforms in public administration through Artificial Intelligence (AI).

The agreement was formalized in the presence of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis at Mantralaya.

Under the MoU, three Centres of Excellence in AI will be established across the state:

Mumbai : A centre focused on geographic data analysis

: A centre focused on geographic data analysis Pune : A hub dedicated to forensic science infrastructure

: A hub dedicated to forensic science infrastructure Nagpur: A facility for advanced AI research and implementation of MARVEL (Maharashtra Virtual Experience Layer) technology

The collaboration aims to enhance the efficiency, speed, and citizen-centric nature of public service delivery by leveraging AI, hybrid cloud, data analytics, cybersecurity, and automation, according to an official statement.

Services will be made more accessible and personalized through the deployment of virtual assistants and agentic AI solutions. Importantly, the Maharashtra government will retain full ownership and control of the AI models developed under this initiative.

The partnership also emphasizes the modernization of administrative processes, ensuring they are more transparent and predictable through the use of generative AI. Focus areas include secure citizen access systems, identity management, and hybrid cloud solutions.

In addition to institutional reforms, the MoU outlines capacity-building initiatives. Government employees and students will be trained in AI, cybersecurity, and cloud technologies via IBM’s training platforms.

Moreover, the government will encourage MSMEs and industries to adopt AI and automation, with the goal of boosting productivity and global competitiveness. (Source: IANS)