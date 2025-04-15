NITI Aayog Unveils $25 Billion Export Roadmap to Boost Domestic Manufacturing: Suman Bery

New Delhi– The NITI Aayog has outlined a comprehensive $25 billion export roadmap aimed at strengthening India’s hand and power tools sector, not only by tapping into global markets but also by building a robust ecosystem for domestic manufacturers, said Vice Chairman Suman Bery on Tuesday.

“Our competitiveness in this field is not just about avoiding tariffs,” Bery said at a press conference, emphasizing that a supportive domestic environment is key to global success.

Speaking later with IANS, Bery noted, “It’s about ensuring our domestic manufacturers are equipped with the protection and ecosystem they need to compete on a global scale.” He added that India is now closer than ever to emerging as a major global supplier in this segment, and the roadmap lays out a pragmatic path to achieving that vision.

The plan includes critical reforms such as:

Upgrading testing and certification infrastructure

Simplifying export compliance procedures

Improving access to finance

Integrating micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) into global value chains

These initiatives aim to foster long-term resilience and remove key growth bottlenecks for Indian manufacturers.

Currently, India accounts for just over 1% of the global hardware exports market. “With targeted reforms, there’s significant potential for that figure to rise substantially,” Bery added.

The $25 billion export goal is part of NITI Aayog’s broader strategy to identify ‘Global Business Champions’ across various sectors and strengthen India’s role in international supply chains.

Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO) President Ashwani Kumar welcomed the move, stating, “The hand and power tools sector could become one of the largest contributors to India’s exports over the next decade. This roadmap will significantly support India’s journey towards becoming a developed nation.”

NITI Aayog Programme Director Sanjeet Singh also highlighted the critical window of opportunity in the next 5–10 years for India’s economic transformation. “With the MSME sector evolving rapidly, India already commands a 35% export market share in this category. The roadmap will help Indian firms scale more efficiently in global markets,” Singh told IANS. (Source: IANS)