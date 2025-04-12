PM Internship Scheme Becomes a Strong Launchpad for Careers in Banking

New Delhi – The Prime Minister Internship Scheme has emerged as a powerful stepping stone for young professionals aspiring to build careers in the banking sector. This was evident during a vibrant open house organised by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, which drew an impressive 557 participants including aspirants, current interns, and industry stakeholders.

Highlighting the impact of the scheme, Priyo Roop Guha, HR Lead at HDFC Bank, shared how the bank has partnered with the initiative to groom students into industry-ready professionals. Since December, over 130 interns have been onboarded across the country, primarily into frontline sales roles situated near their hometowns. Many of these internships have strong potential to convert into full-time roles, solidifying the scheme’s role as a launchpad for careers in banking.

The session also showcased the journeys of three interns — Niraj from Uttar Pradesh, Pralay from West Bengal, and Astha from Bihar — each offering a compelling narrative of personal and professional growth.

Niraj, a history graduate, spoke about his transition into the banking sector, supported by a posting near his hometown. His exposure to core banking operations and financial services has helped him redefine his career trajectory.

Astha, a commerce graduate from the small town of Naugachia in Bihar, shared how the scheme transformed her future. Initially lacking skills and restricted by mobility constraints, she is now a confident banking intern managing products and contributing financially to her family.

Pralay, who left a steady job to join the scheme, highlighted the value of experiential learning in banking. With a background in economics, he found deeper purpose and direction through his internship, bolstered by team support and industry exposure.

As Round 2 of the scheme’s pilot phase opens for applications, eligible youth are urged to apply before the April 22, 2025 deadline. The scheme continues to open doors, offering skill development, industry exposure, and a pathway to sustainable employment. (Source: IANS)