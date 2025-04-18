PM Modi, Elon Musk Discuss Strengthening India-U.S. Ties in Tech and Innovation

New Delhi— Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a conversation with Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk on Friday, reaffirming India’s commitment to deepening technological and innovation-based partnerships with the United States.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), PM Modi shared, “Spoke to Elon Musk and talked about various issues, including topics from our meeting in Washington, D.C., earlier this year. We discussed the immense potential for collaboration in technology and innovation. India remains committed to advancing our partnerships with the U.S. in these domains.”

During his U.S. visit in February, PM Modi met Musk to explore cooperation in areas including space, clean energy, mobility, and digital transformation. At the time, Modi praised Musk’s passion for innovation and reiterated India’s focus on reforms and good governance.

In a separate post, the Prime Minister also shared warm moments with Musk’s children, writing, “It was also a delight to meet Mr. Elon Musk’s family and to talk about a wide range of subjects!”

The renewed engagement between Modi and Musk comes amid reports that Tesla is preparing to enter the Indian market and as India and the U.S. work toward a broader bilateral trade agreement.

Earlier this week, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal met with senior executives from Musk’s satellite internet company Starlink in New Delhi. The delegation included Starlink Vice President Chad Gibbs and Senior Director Ryan Goodnight. Discussions focused on Starlink’s cutting-edge technology, current partnerships, and future investment plans in India.

The meeting aligns with India’s growing interest in satellite-based internet services, especially to bridge connectivity gaps in remote and rural areas. Domestic telecom firms such as Airtel and Vodafone Idea are also reportedly exploring partnerships with U.S. satellite providers, including Starlink, to expand service offerings.

Telecom Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia emphasized the importance of satellite internet in achieving universal connectivity, particularly in areas where traditional fiber and mobile infrastructure is difficult to deploy. He noted that satellite networks could also be vital during natural disasters when terrestrial systems fail.

While Starlink is awaiting regulatory approval to begin operations in India, Scindia confirmed that any company meeting India’s licensing requirements would be welcome to apply.

Starlink, operated by Musk’s SpaceX, aims to deliver high-speed internet worldwide using a constellation of low-Earth orbit satellites. SpaceX is also known as the first private company to send astronauts to and from the International Space Station and to launch an all-civilian crew into orbit. (Source: IANS)