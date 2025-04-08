Tata Motors’ Global Wholesales Decline 3% in Q4 FY25

Mumbai— Tata Motors on Tuesday reported a 3% year-over-year decline in global wholesales for the fourth quarter of FY25, even as its luxury vehicle subsidiary, Jaguar Land Rover (JLR), posted a modest increase in sales.

The company’s total global wholesales, including JLR, stood at 366,177 units for the March quarter, down from 377,432 units in the same period last year.

Sales in the commercial vehicle segment, which includes the Tata Daewoo range, fell 3% to 107,765 units, while passenger vehicle sales declined 6% to 146,999 units.

However, Jaguar Land Rover bucked the trend, reporting a 1% rise in global wholesales at 111,413 units. Of this, Land Rover accounted for 104,343 units, and Jaguar contributed 7,070 units.

This sales update precedes Tata Motors’ upcoming financial results for both the fourth quarter and the full fiscal year ending March 2025.

Earlier, JLR announced a temporary suspension of vehicle shipments to the United States in April, following the imposition of a 25% tariff on imported vehicles by U.S. President Donald Trump. The move is expected to impact JLR’s U.S. sales in the near term.

Despite the overall dip in sales, Tata Motors’ stock witnessed a sharp uptick during intra-day trading. As of 2 p.m. on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the stock had risen 1.52% (₹8.80) to trade at ₹588.55 per share.

Still, the stock has faced pressure over the past year. It is down 41.47% over the last 12 months and has declined nearly 20% year-to-date.

Trading volume on Tuesday was about 1.5 times higher than its 30-day average. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) stood at 30.96, indicating that it may be approaching oversold territory, a potential signal for technical investors.

Meanwhile, Tata Group companies experienced a sharp decline in market value on Monday, shedding approximately ₹90,000 crore, as global uncertainties triggered a broad sell-off across group stocks. (Source: IANS)