TCS Adds 625 Employees in Q4, Reversing Workforce Decline from Previous Quarter

Mumbai— IT services giant Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) announced on Thursday that it added 625 employees on a net basis in the fourth quarter (Q4) of fiscal year 2025, reversing a workforce decline recorded in the previous quarter.

In the third quarter (Q3 FY25), the company reported a net reduction of 5,370 employees.

Following the Q4 addition, TCS’s total employee headcount now stands at 607,979, according to its regulatory filing.

TCS also confirmed it successfully onboarded 42,000 fresh graduates during FY25, aligning with its original hiring plan.

Milind Lakkad, Chief Human Resources Officer at TCS, emphasized the company’s continued status as an “employer of choice,” citing its industry-leading retention rate.

“Our trainee onboarding in FY25 was 42,000 as planned. We continue to enjoy our position as the employer of choice and maintain the industry’s best retention rate by fostering a culture of professional and personal growth, well-being, and purpose-driven engagement for our associates,” said Lakkad.

Despite these positive developments, the company’s attrition rate ticked up slightly to 13.3% in Q4, compared to 13% in the previous quarter.

TCS experienced an overall headcount decline in FY24—the first since its stock market listing in 2004. In contrast, the company added 22,600 employees in FY23 and over 103,000 in FY22.

On the financial front, TCS reported a consolidated net profit of ₹12,293 crore for Q4, marking a nearly 2% year-over-year decline from ₹12,502 crore in the same period last year.

However, revenue from operations rose 5.3% year-over-year, reaching ₹64,479 crore for the quarter ending March 2025, up from ₹61,237 crore a year earlier.

The Indian stock market was closed on Thursday for Mahavir Jayanti. On April 9, TCS shares closed 1.41% lower at ₹3,239 apiece on the National Stock Exchange (NSE). (Source: IANS)