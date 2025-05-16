125 Top Indian Trade Leaders Vow to Boycott Turkey and Azerbaijan

New Delhi— Over 125 top Indian trade leaders on Friday pledged to boycott all trade and commercial ties with Turkey and Azerbaijan, including travel and tourism, in response to the two nations’ recent public support for Pakistan.

The resolution was passed during a National Conference of Trade Leaders organized by the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT), with representatives from 24 states in attendance. The leaders also urged the Indian film industry to refrain from shooting films or commercials in Turkey and Azerbaijan. They warned that any such projects would face public and business community boycotts in India.

The boycott comes amid heightened national security concerns and is seen as a protest against Turkey and Azerbaijan’s alignment with Pakistan. CAIT Secretary General and Member of Parliament Praveen Khandelwal stated, “It is unfortunate that nations who have received India’s goodwill and support now choose to side with a country known globally for harboring terrorism. This is a betrayal of India’s trust and an insult to 1.4 billion Indians.”

The resolution highlighted Turkey’s repeated anti-India statements on international platforms and Azerbaijan’s support for Pakistan’s narrative. Trade leaders labeled these actions as “hostile and ungrateful,” asserting that such countries no longer deserve Indian economic cooperation.

CAIT National President B.C. Bhartia voiced strong disappointment, adding that the boycott is a necessary step in defense of India’s sovereignty and national interests.

The conference also praised the Indian government’s decision to revoke security clearance for Turkish ground-handling company Celebi, which operates at nine major airports in India.

CAIT announced plans to launch a nationwide awareness campaign to encourage traders, consumers, and travel professionals to support the boycott. (source: ians)