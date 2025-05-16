Turkish Aviation Firm Challenges Security Clearance Revocation in Delhi High Court

New Delhi— Turkish aviation company Celebi Airport Services India Pvt. Ltd. (CASIPL) has filed a petition in the Delhi High Court seeking to overturn the Indian government’s decision to revoke its security clearance, calling the move arbitrary and lacking clear justification.

In its plea, Celebi argued that the revocation was issued without prior notice or detailed explanation. “Mere rhetoric of national security without specifying how the entity poses a threat is legally unsustainable,” the company stated, adding that the decision jeopardizes 3,791 jobs, investor confidence, and critical airport operations.

The Ministry of Civil Aviation revoked Celebi’s clearance on Thursday, citing national security concerns. The action comes amid growing calls to ban Turkish businesses following Turkey’s vocal support for Pakistan—a nation widely associated with harboring terrorism.

A notification from the ministry stated: “In the interest of national security, the security clearance of Celebi Airport Services India Pvt. Ltd. is hereby revoked with immediate effect.”

Celebi, which has operated in India since 2008, manages approximately 70% of ground-handling services at Mumbai airport. Its services include passenger handling, load control, flight and cargo operations, warehousing, and bridge management.

Minister of State for Civil Aviation and Cooperation, Murlidhar Mohol, addressed the issue on X (formerly Twitter), stating that the ministry acted in response to widespread calls across India to remove Celebi from Indian airports.

“Protecting national interests remains our top priority,” he wrote.

Reports indicate that Celebi is partly owned by Sumeyye Erdogan, daughter of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. She is married to Selcuk Bayraktar, the developer of Bayraktar military drones reportedly used by Pakistan in operations against India—further fueling concerns about Celebi’s affiliations. (Source: IANS)