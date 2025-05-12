Adani Group Powers India’s Defense Breakthrough with Indigenous SkyStriker Drones

New Delhi— In a landmark achievement for India’s defense sector, kamikaze drones co-developed by Adani Group’s Alpha Design Technologies and Israel’s Elbit Systems were successfully deployed during ‘Operation Sindoor’, marking a significant stride in indigenous military technology.

Manufactured in Bengaluru under the “Make in India” initiative, the SkyStriker drones offer precision strike capabilities with up to two hours of loitering time, enabling high-accuracy targeting of enemy assets. Their deployment in the recent cross-border counterterrorism operation highlights India’s growing defense autonomy and technological prowess.

“This mission’s success boosted Elbit’s stock, reflecting global confidence in the Indo-Israeli collaboration,” the Adani Group stated. “Our role in this effort underscores our growing influence in strategic sectors and reinforces India’s emergence as a global defense manufacturing hub.”

Ashish Rajvanshi, Head of Adani Defence and Aerospace, praised the armed forces for their role in Operation Sindoor. “With deep pride and gratitude, we salute our Armed Forces. Your courage inspires a united nation,” he said. “At Adani Defence, we remain committed to serving those who serve India—with respect and with resolve.”

Operation Sindoor, launched in response to the killing of 26 Indian tourists in Pahalgam by Pakistan-backed terrorists, involved coordinated strikes on nine terrorist camps in Pakistan’s Punjab and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir. More than 100 terrorists were eliminated, and major Pakistani airbases were targeted in follow-up attacks after Pakistan launched drones and missiles at Indian civilian and military sites—attacks that were largely neutralized by India’s advanced air defense systems.

Union Science and Technology Minister Jitendra Singh, speaking on National Technology Day, emphasized that modern warfare is increasingly driven by indigenous innovation. “India’s technological superiority has been demonstrated clearly in the past four days,” he said. “Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visionary leadership, India has built and deployed homegrown technologies that significantly enhance our national security.”

He added that over the past decade, India has scaled up its defense capabilities and fostered an ecosystem that empowers scientific growth. “India was never short on talent,” he remarked, “but now we have leadership that nurtures innovation.” (Source: IANS)