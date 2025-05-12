Apple Leads India’s Smartphone Market with 23% Growth in Q1 2025

New Delhi— Apple recorded the highest growth among the top five smartphone brands in India during the January–March quarter, posting a robust 23% year-over-year increase, according to a new IDC report. The company shipped a record three million units in the first quarter, marking its best Q1 performance in the country to date.

The iPhone 16 emerged as the top-selling model for the quarter, accounting for 4% of all smartphone shipments in India during Q1 2025.

The start of the year saw subdued activity, with fewer product launches as brands focused on clearing older inventory through discounts and promotions. However, momentum picked up in March with a wave of new launches across price segments and intensified marketing efforts.

“The market saw a strong push in March as brands ramped up launches and marketing to stimulate demand,” said Aditya Rampal, Senior Market Analyst, Devices Research at IDC Asia Pacific.

The average selling price (ASP) for smartphones in India rose 4% year-over-year to a record $274 in Q1 2025. The premium segment ($600–$800) led growth with a 78.6% surge, increasing its market share from 2% to 4%, driven largely by the iPhone 16, which accounted for 32% of shipments in that range.

The mid-premium segment ($400–$600) also saw significant expansion, growing 74% and doubling its share to 6%. Apple and Samsung were the key players in this bracket, with strong sales from the iPhone 13 and Galaxy A56.

5G smartphone adoption continued its rapid rise, with 29 million units shipped in the quarter. The share of 5G devices rose to 88%, up from 69% in Q1 2024, while ASPs for 5G phones fell 11% year-over-year to $300.

Affordable 5G models led the charge in the sub-$100 segment, which now accounts for 7% of the market. Meanwhile, 45% of 5G shipments were in the $100–$200 mass-budget category.

Among chipmakers, Qualcomm saw a 40.8% year-over-year growth in shipments, capturing a 31.8% market share, led by budget models like Xiaomi’s Redmi 14C. MediaTek, however, saw its share fall to 43.6% from 55.3%, with a 25.5% decline in shipments.

Looking ahead, IDC projects low single-digit growth in total smartphone shipments for 2025. However, with ASPs on the rise, overall market value is expected to grow at a mid-single-digit rate. (Source: IANS)