IndiGo, Air India Begin Restoring Flights as 32 Airports Reopen After Border Tensions Ease

New Delhi— IndiGo and Air India announced on Monday that they are gradually resuming operations to and from 32 airports reopened by the government following the easing of border tensions with Pakistan.

“In line with the latest government directives, the airports are open for operations. We will progressively commence services on the previously suspended routes,” IndiGo said in a statement. The airline also advised passengers to regularly check their flight status, noting that some delays and last-minute adjustments may still occur. IndiGo is offering change and cancellation fee waivers through May 22 for flights to and from the affected airports.

Air India also confirmed it is working to restart services to key locations including Jammu, Srinagar, Leh, Jodhpur, Amritsar, Bhuj, Jamnagar, Chandigarh, and Rajkot. “Our teams are actively working to normalize operations,” the Tata-owned carrier said, urging travelers to stay tuned for further updates.

The Airports Authority of India (AAI) confirmed that the previously closed airports are now open for civil aircraft operations. “Travelers are advised to verify flight status directly with airlines and monitor their official channels for updates,” the AAI said.

The government issued a NOTAM (Notice to Airmen) on Monday lifting flight restrictions that had been in place since May 9. The closures followed cross-border drone and missile attacks that escalated after the Pahalgam massacre, in which 26 Indian tourists were killed by Pakistan-backed militants.

Airports in conflict-sensitive regions—such as Chandigarh, Srinagar, Amritsar, Jammu, Leh, and others in Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Gujarat—are being reopened cautiously. While a ceasefire, requested by Pakistan’s Director General of Military Operations, is largely holding, authorities are moving forward with caution.

“The night remained largely peaceful across Jammu and Kashmir and other areas along the International Border,” the Indian Army reported Monday, calling it the first calm night in recent days.

The reopening of these airports marks a key step in restoring normalcy in flight operations after days of disruption linked to Operation Sindoor—India’s military response to the Pahalgam attack. (Source: IANS)