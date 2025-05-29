AI Agents to Lead the Next Wave of Enterprise Transformation in 2025: Nasscom

New Delhi— AI agents are set to drive the next major shift in enterprise transformation, with companies expected to significantly increase their investments in this emerging technology in 2025, according to a new report by Nasscom in collaboration with global consulting firm Avasant.

The report predicts that enterprise spending on AI agents—autonomous, interactive systems capable of handling complex tasks—will increase three to four times next year. This marks a strategic shift in budget priorities away from traditional AI and even generative AI, toward more dynamic, agent-based models.

“2025 will be a turning point for enterprises as they pivot from digital-first to AI-first strategies—not just as a vision, but as an operational reality,” said Sangeeta Gupta, Senior Vice President and Chief Strategy Officer at Nasscom.

AI agents are quickly moving beyond the experimental stage. Currently, 27% of enterprises have already deployed AI agents at scale, while 31% are conducting proof-of-concept (PoC) trials, and another 30% plan to begin or expand deployments in 2025.

As organizations adopt synchronous AI architectures—where AI agents interact seamlessly with both systems and humans—these agents are becoming central to enterprise digital strategy. Gupta noted that companies investing in modular, agile infrastructures and building AI-capable workforces will be best equipped to drive innovation and maintain competitiveness.

In 2024, 40% of enterprises allocated more than 40% of their tech budgets to digital initiatives, compared to just 15% in 2023. Meanwhile, 67% of global firms reported spending at least 10% of their digital budgets on AI. That figure is expected to grow in 2025, with companies planning to dedicate over 18% of their digital tech spending to AI, up from 14% this year.

Akshay Khanna, Managing Partner at Avasant, said the trend toward increased digital investment is clear. “In 2025, 81% of enterprises anticipate higher digital spending than the previous year, with a strong emphasis on AI—including predictive, generative, and synchronous technologies,” he said.

The report underscores that the rise of AI agents represents not just a technological shift, but a broader transformation in how enterprises operate—embedding intelligence into every layer of business from decision-making to customer experience. (Source: IANS)