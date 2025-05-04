Amaravati to Host India’s First Transmedia Entertainment City, Promising Jobs and Global Investment: CM Naidu

Amaravati, May 4 (IANS) — In a major step toward transforming Andhra Pradesh into a global creative hub, Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Sunday announced the launch of India’s first Transmedia Entertainment City in Amaravati, aimed at generating over 25,000 jobs and attracting substantial foreign direct investment (FDI).

Taking to social media platform X, the Chief Minister shared that the Andhra Pradesh government has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with CreativeLand Asia (CLA) to conceptualize and operationalize the ambitious project, titled Creatorland.

“Delighted to announce that GoAP has entered into a historic MoU with CreativeLand Asia to launch Creatorland, India’s first Transmedia Entertainment City, in the people’s capital Amaravati,” Naidu posted.

A Global Creative Hub in the Making

Designed as a world-class creative township, Creatorland will serve as a vibrant ecosystem for industries including film, gaming, music, virtual production, immersive storytelling, and AI-driven content creation.

“With cutting-edge infrastructure, global partnerships, and a Creatorland Academy to skill our youth, Andhra Pradesh is poised to become a global destination for the creative and digital industries,” the Chief Minister stated.

The project is expected to attract Rs 8,000–10,000 crore in investment over the next 5–6 years, making it one of the most significant digital and creative economy initiatives in India.

Key Highlights of Creatorland

Virtual Studio Complex powered by AI-based real-time rendering and volumetric capture technologies

powered by and Immersive theme parks , e-sports arenas , and gaming zones

, , and Global cinema co-production zones

Creatorland Academy for skilling youth in VFX, AI, gaming, and immersive storytelling

The entertainment city will not only promote job creation and digital innovation but also boost tourism and skill development, positioning Amaravati as a magnet for global creative talent and investment.

Strategic Partnership Unveiled at WAVES 2025

The MoU was officially signed during the WAVES 2025 summit held in Mumbai from May 1 to 4, in the presence of key dignitaries including Andhra Pradesh Tourism and Culture Minister Kandula Durgesh, State Tourism CEO Amrapali Kata, and Sajan Raj Kurup, founder of CreativeLand Studios Entertainment and Chairman of Creators Inc., London.

The initiative aligns with Chief Minister Naidu’s broader vision to “Create in AP & Create for the World”, making Andhra Pradesh a pioneer in transmedia innovation and a beacon for next-generation entertainment. (Source: IANS)