Indian Startups Raise $102.93 Million Across 25 Deals in a Dynamic Funding Week

Mumbai— Indian startups collectively raised $102.93 million across 25 funding deals this week, with robust participation from both early-stage and growth-stage companies, signaling continued investor confidence in the country’s innovation ecosystem.

Startups based in Bengaluru and the Delhi-NCR region led the activity with seven deals each, followed by those in Mumbai and Chennai, reflecting the enduring dominance of these startup hubs.

Sectoral Insights: Healthtech Leads, Cleantech and SaaS Follow

This week’s funding spanned diverse sectors such as cleantech, cybersecurity, edtech, healthtech, foodtech, and SaaS, underlining the breadth of innovation in the Indian startup space.

Healthtech led in volume with four deals , while e-commerce and foodtech followed with three deals each .

Top Growth-Stage Highlights

Among growth-stage startups:

Metafin , a cleantech-focused NBFC, raised $10 million in a standout Series A round.

, a neobanking platform, attracted . CollegeDekho (edtech) and Sadhav Offshore (marine services) also closed significant rounds.

Early-Stage Funding: Beauty Tech and SaaS in the Spotlight

In early-stage funding:

Kult , a beauty tech and discovery platform, made headlines with a $20 million raise — the largest early-stage deal of the week.

, a SaaS startup, followed with a round. Other notable early-stage recipients included HexaHealth (healthtech), Anveshan (foodtech), Stimuler (AI-powered English learning), and Mugafi (content creation).

Additional deals were seen in platforms like ekincare (healthtech) and Jamm, a unique offline social networking app — though amounts remained undisclosed.

Funding Momentum Slows Slightly

Despite a strong showing this week, the total funding of $102.93 million marks a slight dip from the $112.35 million raised the previous week across 22 startups.

That week included six growth-stage deals and 12 early-stage rounds, while six startups chose not to disclose their funding details.

Investor Confidence Remains Strong

The consistent flow of capital into early and growth-stage ventures highlights continued investor interest across verticals, especially in companies leveraging AI, cleantech, and digital financial services.

As Indian startups diversify into deep tech, creator economy, and sustainability-focused ventures, the ecosystem shows strong resilience and adaptability amid global economic fluctuations. (Source: IANS)