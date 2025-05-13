Bharti Airtel Q4 Net Profit Falls 23%, Revenue Rises on Strong India Growth

Mumbai— Bharti Airtel reported a 22.68% sequential drop in net profit for the fourth quarter of FY25, as a sharp increase in tax expenses weighed on the company’s bottom line despite solid revenue growth.

According to its stock exchange filing on Tuesday, the telecom major posted a net profit of Rs 12,475.8 crore for the January–March quarter, down from Rs 16,134.6 crore in the previous quarter (Q3). The decline was primarily attributed to a swing from a Rs 757.3 crore tax gain in Q3 to a Rs 2,891.9 crore tax expense in Q4.

Nevertheless, Airtel’s consolidated revenue from operations rose 6.1% quarter-on-quarter to Rs 47,876.2 crore, up from Rs 45,129.3 crore. The growth was driven by strong momentum in the Indian market, a recovery in reported currency revenue from Africa, and the full-quarter impact of the Indus Towers consolidation.

One area that saw a slowdown was the Airtel Business segment, which posted a 2.7% year-on-year decline in revenue. The company attributed this to a strategic exit from low-margin offerings such as global wholesale voice and messaging services. Airtel said the move aligns with its broader transformation strategy focused on sustainable, high-value business lines.

In India, revenues climbed 6% sequentially to Rs 36,735 crore, supported by higher realizations in the mobile segment and continued strength in the home broadband business. Average revenue per user (ARPU) rose to Rs 245 in Q4, up from Rs 209 in the same quarter last year, reinforcing the company’s focus on premium subscribers.

The home services division posted robust performance, with revenue growing 21.3% year-on-year. Airtel added over 800,000 new customers during the quarter, bringing its total home customer base to 10 million, supported by aggressive fiber and home-pass expansion.

Vice Chairman and Managing Director Gopal Vittal said the company concluded the financial year on a strong operational footing, despite the profit dip. He reaffirmed Airtel’s commitment to pursuing premium growth opportunities, backed by healthy cash flows and disciplined capital allocation.

Airtel also prepaid Rs 5,985 crore in high-cost spectrum liabilities during the quarter, bringing its total spectrum-related prepayments to over Rs 42,000 crore in the last two years—a move that has significantly strengthened its balance sheet. (Source: IANS)