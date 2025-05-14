IndiGo to Resume Flights on Routes Suspended Amid India-Pakistan Tensions

New Delhi— Low-cost carrier IndiGo announced on Wednesday that it will resume flight operations on all routes previously suspended due to geopolitical tensions between India and Pakistan. Services will begin returning to normal starting Thursday, May 15.

In a statement, IndiGo said, “We are resuming operations on all routes temporarily suspended due to recent developments in the northern region. Some flights have already resumed and more will be restored progressively.”

The airline credited its teams for stabilizing operations and encouraged passengers to check flight status on the official website or app. “We deeply appreciate your patience and trust and look forward to welcoming you on board,” the statement added.

Amid the recent conflict, IndiGo, Air India, and other carriers had canceled flights to several northern cities. While Air India initially announced plans to gradually resume flights to Jammu, Srinagar, Leh, Jodhpur, Amritsar, Bhuj, Jamnagar, Chandigarh, and Rajkot, it later suspended service to those destinations again due to evolving conditions.

“We are monitoring the situation and will keep you updated,” Air India said in a separate statement on Tuesday.

The Airports Authority of India (AAI) had earlier announced the temporary resumption of civilian operations at 32 airports, effective until May 15. These included key facilities in Adampur, Ambala, Awantipur, Bikaner, Jaisalmer, Shimla, and Kullu Manali, among others.

Flight operations were restored after India and Pakistan agreed to a ceasefire, halting military escalation and allowing commercial aviation to resume in affected areas. (Source: IANS)